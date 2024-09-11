'That Was Fun', Kamala Harris Campaign Upbeat After US Presidential Debate With Donald Trump

US Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and former US president Donald Trump | FPJ Web Team

US Vice-President Kamala Harris looked steady as she faced-off former US President Donald Trump in second US presidential debate which in fact the first between the two since Trump tackled sitting US President Joe Biden in the 'first' presidential debate. Both, Harris and Trump stuck to their guns and both appeared to make false claims (as per real-time fact checks run by US news outlets). But it was Trump who made more false claims.

It is being held that Harris gave a good performance especially for a leader who has in past shied away from live interviews. Trump did not appear 'disruptive' as he did in debates in 2016 and 2020 and did not interrupt Harris (as he mostly does his debate opponents) while she was speaking. Overall, his lashed out at Harris saying she had opportunity to work on all issues before the US in last 3.5 years as vice president of the country but she hasn't done it. While Harris repeatedly targeted Trump for what she called was his divisive agenda.

Here's are some of the key quotes from both the candidates. The quote cited below have not necessarily come in a sequence they are presented

On Immigration

“We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums,” Trump claimed.

Trump falsely accuses Haitian immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets



Ohio Police & City manager already debunked this.



Shxme on Donald Trump, FBA MAGA & everyone that falsely accused Haitians of eating pets in Springfield Ohio pic.twitter.com/6mdRrQ4vUt — Voice Of Our Ancestors Channel (@VoiceOfOurAnces) September 11, 2024

On Abortion

“But understand if Donald Trump were to be elected, he will sign a national abortion ban. Understand in his Project 2025, there would be a national abortion — a monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages,” Harris said.

On COVID

"But what Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with COVID, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during COVID," said Harris.

On Ukraine war and foreign policy in general

“I think it’s the US best interest to get this war finished and just get it done — negotiate a deal because we have to stop all of these human lives being destroyed.” said Trump

"World leaders are laughing at Trump." said Harris while talking about Trump's overall handling of USA's foreign policy.

Both, Trump and Harris campaigns claimed victory after the candidates' performance in the presidential debate. Trump campaign said that the former US president gave a 'masterful' performance.

The Harris campaign said that the vice-president 'commanded the stage on every single issue that matters to the American people'

The image posted on social media by Trump campaign after the presidential debate. |

Just minutes after the conclusion of the debate, Harris campaign indicated that they would want another debate in October.