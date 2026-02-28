Igor Komarov Feared Dead? Dismembered Remains Found In Bali; DNA Test To Confirm Identity; 7 Individuals Arrested So Far

A 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist, Igor Komarov, was allegedly abducted while vacationing in Bali after being intercepted by a group of unidentified men on a steep road in the island’s northern region.

Komarov was reportedly riding a motorbike with friends when the attackers suddenly emerged and seized him. His friend, Yermak Petrovsky, managed to escape and alert authorities, prompting an immediate police operation.

Seven Foreign Nationals Named as Suspects

In a significant development, Bali police have named seven foreign nationals as suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping. Authorities have not disclosed full details about the suspects but confirmed that the investigation is being treated as a serious cross-border criminal case.

Law enforcement agencies are coordinating with international counterparts as they work to trace the suspects and establish the motive behind the crime.

Ransom Demands and Viral Video

Following the abduction, the kidnappers allegedly demanded £7 million (approximately $10 million), claiming Komarov had stolen money from them. A disturbing video later circulated on social media, purportedly showing the 28-year-old bruised and pleading for his family to pay the ransom.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the clip, Komarov appears visibly distressed and crying, while his captors accuse him of taking $10 million and insist the money be returned in exchange for his release. Local police are currently examining the authenticity of the footage.

Alleged Underworld Links

Unverified reports have suggested that Komarov is the son of a Ukrainian mafia figure known by the nickname “Narik.” However, officials have not confirmed these claims, and investigators are urging caution against spreading speculation.

Latest Update: DNA Tests Underway

In a chilling twist, dismembered human remains were discovered at multiple locations in Bali. Authorities have ordered DNA testing to determine whether the remains belong to Igor Komarov.

Forensic teams are now working to confirm the identity of the victim. The Ukrainian foreign ministry is said to be monitoring developments closely as the case unfolds.

Police have described the matter as a potential instance of international organised crime, with investigations continuing on multiple fronts.