'If This Done To Me, What Is Going to Happen...': Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum On Groping Incident, Presses Charges Against Accused

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum On Groping Incident, Presses Charges Against Accused | X

Mexico City: A day after a viral video showing a drunk man groping Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum surfaced online, charges were framed against the accused. Sheinbaum, in her daily press briefing, said that she had pressed charges against the man.

“I decided to press charges because this is something that I experienced as a woman, but that we as women experience in our country,” she stated, as quoted by ABC News.

The Mexican President highlighted the daily risks that women face every day while commuting in public transport.

“If this is done to the president, what is going to happen to all of the young women in our country?” Sheinbaum said. She also called on the states to review laws to make it easier for women to report such incidents. The Mexican President stated that no man could violate the personal space of women.

Sheinbaum also criticised Mexican newspaper Reforma for publishing still images of the crime, terming it as re-victimisation. She also demanded an apology from the newspaper for “violating” her rights.

Sheinbaum said that the media outlet crossed an ethical line by publishing the images of the assault. “The use of that image is also a crime,” the Mexican President said, as quoted by India Today.

In a shocking Incident, Sheinbaum was allegedly groped by a man during a public event on a street in Mexico City on Tuesday (local time). The incident was caught on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gets groped by a strange man in Mexico City on Tuesday.



The man appeared inebriated and tried to kiss Sheinbaum.



Where was her security?pic.twitter.com/PFV3EioQtZ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2025

The viral clip shows a man trying to inappropriately touch Sheinbaum as she was greeting her supporters. He then attempted to kiss her on the cheek. However, the President’s security guard immediately pulled him back.

The incident sparked a debate on the safety of women in the Latin Americian country.