Bangladesh may approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if India refuses to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said.

Ahmed made the remarks while speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday, during his six-day visit to Pakistan. “If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice,” he said, according to reports citing BBC Urdu.

He further stated that Hasina would be arrested and sent to jail if she returned to Bangladesh.

Hasina Sentenced To Death In Absentia

Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that brought an end to her long rule.

In November 2025, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal tried her in absentia and sentenced her to death for crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on protesters. She was also sentenced to life imprisonment on another charge, according to reports.

Bangladesh Seeks Extradition Under 2013 Treaty

Bangladesh has formally sought Hasina's extradition under the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty. India has maintained that the request is being examined through established legal processes.

Hasina has expressed a desire to return to Bangladesh on December 16, which is observed as Victory Day. However, the Bangladeshi government has ruled out a voluntary return, insisting that she must be brought back through the extradition process.

Ahmed also said Hasina would face arrest and imprisonment upon her return. Reports further state that Bangladesh has refused to issue her a fresh passport or identity card for the purpose.

Speaker Makes Sharp Remarks Against India

During his interaction with journalists in Islamabad, Ahmed also criticised India's role in Bangladesh's affairs, alleging that the country had effectively become a “colony” of India during Hasina's 15-year rule.

His remarks come amid continuing diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Dhaka over Hasina's extradition. While Bangladesh has repeatedly pressed India to hand her over, New Delhi has maintained that the request is under legal examination and has emphasised the importance of constructive bilateral ties.

No Formal ICJ Proceedings Announced

Ahmed's comments indicate a possible legal course of action but do not amount to a formal announcement that Bangladesh has initiated proceedings before the ICJ.

Extradition requests are generally handled through bilateral treaties and established legal procedures. Any case before the ICJ would depend on the legal grounds invoked and the court's jurisdiction. India has not issued a detailed public response to Ahmed's latest remarks, according to the available reports.

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