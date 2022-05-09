'If I die under mysterious circumstances...': Elon Musk knows who to blame - Russia

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the top newsmaker over the last few weeks, is well known to post tweets that generate huge buzz.

On May 9, he shared a cryptic update with his over 91 million followers, which got huge traction within an hour of it being posted.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said.

The responses of his followers ranged from concerned and supportive to funny.

His mother Maye Musk said: "This is not funny". The Tesla boss apolgised in response.

Shortly before this, Musk shared a post that appears to be a communication saying he is involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment".

"And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool," the post adds.

The picture he shared of the Russian media, however, carried a slightly threatening tone where Russian Space Agency chief Dmitri Rogozin said that Elon Musk has to answer questions like ‘an adult’.

“From the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it follows that the ground-based subscriber equipment of the Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters,” the note shared by Musk, translated from Ukraine said.

Musk tweeted alongside the photo - “@Rogozin sent this to Russian media.”

“According to our information, the delivery and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of PO boxes for receiving and transmitting the Internet from Starlink was carried out by the Pentagon. Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications. And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool,” the note further read.

In February, Musk's company SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service was activated in Ukraine after a minister from the war-hit country reached out.

Starlink’s network of about 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Notably, the daily active user count is different than the number of subscribers or Starlink terminals in Ukraine, as multiple users would be able to connect to each terminal.

There are more than 10,000 Starlink terminals — also known as dishes or antenna — providing service to Ukraine, NBC News reported last week. They have come from a variety of sources.

In April, the United States Agency for International Development told CNBC that “a range of stakeholders” contributed over $15 million worth in hardware and transportation services to deliver 5,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine, with USAID directly procuring 1,333 terminals from SpaceX.

Fedorov caught Musk’s attention via a tweet shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, with the government official sending a plea for assistance after a suspected cyberattack disrupted previous satellite internet service while the Russian military targeted the country’s communications infrastructure.

