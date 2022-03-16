Not Putin, but Ramzan Kadyrov is the reason behind: Elon Musk is now 'Elona', changes name on Twitter over recent challenge

The billionaire Elon Musk is back in eye of netizens over his tweets, this time for changing his name on Twitter to 'Elona' Musk. But why?

Earlier this month, Telsa CEO Elon Musk had challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a "one on one" combat with Ukraine being the stakes.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” the billionaire tweeted, using the Russian alphabet to write Putin’s name. “Stakes are Ukraine,” he further wrote in English.

Later in a post, Musk shared a Telegram message from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. "Elon Musk, a word of advice. Don't measure your strength against that of Putin. Vladimir Vladimirovich will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent," Kadyrov wrote.

The tweet had further mentioned, "You will return from the Chechen Republic a completely different person, Elon, that is, Elona".



To this, the billionaire replied by changing his name on Twitter to 'Elona Musk' and signing a post in the new name, "Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona"

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:18 PM IST