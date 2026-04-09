IDF Says Hezbollah Leader’s Personal Secretary Ali Yusuf Harshi Killed In Beirut Strike

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday claimed to have killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, in Beirut.

According to the IDF, Ali, a close associate and personal adviser, played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office.

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"The IDF also struck two key crossings used by Hezbollah to move weapons south of the Litani River, along with 10 weapons storage sites, launchers, and command centers in southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

Earlier in the day, the IDF claimed to have eliminated Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah, a Hamas terrorist operating under the "guise of an Al Jazeera journalist."

"Washah, a key terrorist in Hamas’ rocket and weapons production headquarters, was also involved in the production and transfer of weapons through Gaza. The terrorist was actively involved in planning attacks against IDF troops and posed a concrete threat to forces in the area," the IDF said.

Israeli forces have continued striking southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire announced with Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire deal.