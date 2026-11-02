'I'd Love To Run Again If I Had Chance': Donald Trump Laments 22nd Amendment Limits On Presidential Terms

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump admitted he would eagerly seek another term in office if permitted by law, but conceded that constitutional restrictions effectively prevent him from launching another campaign.

Speaking to The New York Post’s Miranda Devine on her "Pod Force One" podcast, Trump reflected on his strong polling numbers and expressed a desire to stay on the ballot, while acknowledging the constitutional boundary set by the 22nd Amendment.

"I’d love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting," Trump said, referencing the constitutional rule that limits a president from being elected more than twice.

Highlighting his political standing, Trump pointed to internal and public polling to argue that his popularity among voters remains formidable.

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"They had a poll the other day where I’d beat everybody by so much, I’d love to run, but it’s fine," Trump noted.

Rather than fixating on constitutional hurdles, Trump shifted focus to the remainder of his current presidency, emphasising that significant policy achievements are still ahead before his term concludes.

"You know, we have more than two years left. That’s a long time," Trump added. "You can do a lot in that period of time, and you’ve seen the job we’ve done."

Earlier, Trump intensified his attacks on Democrats over their tax policies, voter identification measures and border security during a campaign rally in Kansas, urging voters to support Republicans in the November 3 midterm elections as the party faces a closely contested battle to retain control of the US Congress.

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Addressing supporters on Sunday (local time), Trump accused Democrats of opposing tax relief measures, including exemptions on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits for senior citizens, while also criticising their positions on voter identification and border security.

"Every single 'Dumocrat' in Congress voted against No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security for our great seniors. They voted against voter ID, proof of citizenship, and securing the border," Trump said.

In another sharp attack, the President alleged that Democrats intended to increase taxes, weaken law enforcement and undermine Americans' financial security and way of life.

"Democrats want to raise your taxes by trillions of dollars, defund the police, abolish oil and natural gas, wipe out your life savings, bankrupt your family, take away your guns, mutilate your children, and destroy your way of life," he added.

Trump also outlined his administration's priorities, including tougher penalties for drug trafficking and human trafficking, measures against corruption and fraud, and stricter voter identification requirements.

"We will win the war on corruption and fraud, led by our great Vice President. We will pass the death penalty for large-scale drug dealers, human traffickers, and anyone who kills a police officer. We will pass voter ID, proof of citizenship, and the Save America Act," he said.

The Kansas rally came at a crucial moment for Republicans, with the November 3 midterm elections set to determine control of both chambers of Congress and serve as a political test for Trump's presidency.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are up for election on November 3.

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Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate, where 51 seats are required for a majority, including two independents who caucus with the party. In the House, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to secure a majority of 218.

The electoral contest is unfolding against the backdrop of concerns over the cost of living and public dissatisfaction with the President.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)