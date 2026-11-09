'I Hope I Go To Heaven, But I Hate My Enemies': Trump’s Bizarre Admission In CBS Interview Sparks Debate | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that he hopes to enter heaven after death, describing himself as a religious person. However, in the same interview, Trump admitted that he hates some of his political adversaries and would probably never forgive them, even if forgiveness were a condition for entering paradise.

The contrasting remarks came during a wide-ranging interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes', where Trump was questioned about his beliefs concerning life after death, his religious faith and whether he could forgive political opponents such as former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When asked what he believed would happen after his death and whether he thought he would enter heaven, Trump said, "I'm a religious person, so in theory, I go to heaven...I hope so. I don't want to go to hell."

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However, his response took a different turn when the conversation shifted to forgiveness and whether he could let go of his resentment towards political adversaries before facing divine judgment.

Asked whether he could forgive Comey and Pelosi, Trump described them as "extremely dishonest people" and "very bad people" for the country.

When pressed on whether he would refuse to forgive them, the President replied, "The answer is no. I want to be honest, no."

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He went on to make his position even clearer, saying, "I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will."

Franklin Graham Responds To Trump's Heaven Remark

Trump's comments about hoping to enter heaven also drew a response from evangelistic preacher Franklin Graham, who emphasised the importance of acknowledging one's sins and seeking forgiveness.

Reacting to the interview in a post on X, Graham said that entering heaven required people to acknowledge their sins, turn away from them through repentance and accept Jesus Christ by faith.

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"Religion can't save you only a relationship with the Savior, Jesus Christ, can save you," Graham wrote, questioning whether people had the assurance of salvation.

Graham's response came after Trump described himself as religious and expressed hope that he would go to heaven, despite his admission that he continued to harbour hatred towards some of his political opponents.

Trump's Long-Running Feud With Political Adversaries

Trump has frequently launched public attacks against political opponents and officials who have investigated or criticised him.

Among those he named during the CBS interview were former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Other prominent figures who have faced legal scrutiny during Trump's second term include New York Attorney General Letitia James and former national security adviser John Bolton.

According to CBS News, Comey, who led the FBI's initial investigation into alleged links between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, has faced multiple federal indictments during the President's second term. One of the cases was dismissed, while another remains ongoing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office secured civil fraud judgments against the Trump Organization, also faced federal bank fraud charges and allegations of making false statements to financial institutions. Both cases were subsequently dismissed by a judge.

Meanwhile, Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser during his first term, pleaded guilty in a case involving the retention of classified documents, according to the report.

Trump Also Admits Immigration Crackdown May Have Been 'Too Tough'

Apart from his comments on religion and political rivals, Trump also discussed his administration's immigration policies and the Republican Party's setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections.

The President acknowledged that his administration's aggressive immigration enforcement measures may have been "too tough", particularly in cases involving undocumented immigrants who had lived and worked in the United States for several years.

He also expressed willingness to work with congressional Democrats on immigration legislation, saying, "I'd love to do something on immigration."

Trump has survived multiple assassination attempts during his political career. In July 2024, he was injured after a bullet grazed his right ear during a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

His latest comments on heaven, forgiveness and hatred have brought two contrasting aspects of his CBS interview into focus: his stated hope of entering paradise and his admission that he may never forgive some of the people he considers his enemies.