'I Feel So Helpless & Marginalised': Bangladeshi Hindu Girl Who Promoted #HindusAreSafeInBangladesh Trend, Participated In Protest Against Sheikh Hasina

From sending a message of solidarity to a desperate call for help, things for Aaria Bhowmik, a Bangladeshi Hindu student, changed dramatically soon after the country’s former PM Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and the violent protestors, who were protesting against the government over a job quota, started targeting Hindus.

The vocal advocate for interfaith unity, Bhowmik, within hours, found herself engulfed in the fear of violence and was left to the mercy of a mob looking out for her in her neighbourhood.

Currently, Hindus make up about 8% of Bangladesh's population or roughly 13.1 million people.

Just a day prior to the violence, Bhowmik had posted a hopeful message on Facebook, asserting, “I am Hindu, and my friends from all religions in Bangladesh are here to protect me,” with the hashtag #HindusAreSafeInBangladesh. She was seen proudly waving the Bangladeshi flag, celebrating religious unity.

Just a day ago, Aaria Bhowmik a student at Bangladesh university confidently posted, "I am Hindu, & my friends from all religions in Bangladesh are here to protect me," using the hashtag "HindusAreSafeInBangladesh."…

However, the situation deteriorated rapidly. Bhowmik’s subsequent posts showed a grim reality: Hindu homes, businesses, and temples have been attacked and destroyed by enraged mobs.

Her latest updates include harrowing visuals of the destruction and a plea for solidarity: “In protest, we stand united, irrespective of religion. We have not seen religion, only humanity, and now we, as Hindus, are being attacked. It's time to raise our voices, to make our stance clear and strong against this injustice.” She added the hashtag #RaiseYourVoiceForHindus to urge for greater awareness and support.

“Is this the time to attack me simply because I am Hindu and participate in protests? I attend these protests as a student, without considering religion. I stand for justice and equality. It is deeply unjust and disheartening to be targeted for my faith. Please stop these attacks. I feel so helpless and marginalized. We must come together to uphold the principles of unity and respect. This discrimination and violence must end,” she said in a subsequent post.

Bhowmik, currently a student at North South University, continues to call for solidarity and intervention as the crisis unfolds.

"India must stand with its minority Hindu brothers"

Meanwhile, in India, Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev, on Tuesday condemned the targeted attacks on houses, temples and business establishments of Hindus in Bangladesh, and urged the Centre to do all it can diplomatically and politically to protect the Hindu minority in the neighbouring country.

#WATCH | Yog Guru Baba Ramdev says, "There should be no cruelty or atrocity on Hindus in #Bangladesh - be it the #Hindus who are involved in trade there, or Hindu temples there, or Indians living there. For this, the entire country has to be united. I am happy to see that for the…

He also expressed his concerns over the safety of Hindus living in Bangladesh amid the country's political unrest, which includes student protests and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The way fundamentalist forces are carrying out well-planned attacks on Hindu homes, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh is both shameful and dangerous," Ramdev told news agancy ANI.

"I fear that India will need to remain vigilant so that the honour and dignity of the mothers, sisters and daughters of our Hindu brothers are not at stake. The entire country will have to stand with its minority Hindu brothers with full strength," he said.

Ramdev added that India should make diplomatic and political efforts to prevent major incidents and, if necessary, intervene to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

"We helped create Bangladesh; if we can create Bangladesh, we must show our strength in protecting Hindus living there," Ramdev said.

He also alleged that some individuals in India are trying to incite similar unrest within the country under the guise of caste, religion, and reservation issues.

"It is unfortunate that some politicians, religious extremists, and certain YouTubers are attempting to create similar unrest in India in the name of caste, religion, reservation, and the Constitution, threatening the nation's unity and integrity. We must counter these efforts with strength," he said.

Diplomats & experts express concern over situation in Bangladesh

This comes after several former diplomats and experts have expressed concern about the situation in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to stay vigilant. They have warned of a huge influx of migrants from Bangladesh and raised suspicions about possible foreign involvement in the unrest.

The student protests in Bangladesh, initially demanding an end to the civil service quota, escalated into major anti-government demonstrations, leading to PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the country. Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday