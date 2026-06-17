'I Am The Boss!' Trump Jokes As He Arrives For Final G7 Leaders' Meeting In France | VIDEO

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A video from the final day of the 2026 G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, has gone viral after US President Donald Trump jokingly declared himself "the boss" while greeting fellow world leaders ahead of a meeting.

The clip captures Trump walking into the gathering, moving among seated leaders, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries before theatrically telling those present, "I am the boss." The remark was delivered in a light-hearted manner and appeared to draw amused reactions as leaders settled in for discussions.

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Viral Moment Before High-Stakes Talks

Trump's energetic arrival stood out amid the formal diplomatic setting, with the US President seen engaging casually with leaders before the start of the session. The moment quickly gained traction online, becoming one of the most talked-about clips from the summit's closing day.

Final Day Of G7 Summit In Évian

The 52nd G7 Summit concluded on June 17 in the French resort town of Évian-les-Bains. Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the gathering brought together leaders of the world's major economies for discussions on international security, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, energy security and sustainable growth.

The final day featured informal leader interactions, outreach sessions with partner nations and a closing address by Macron summarising the summit's key outcomes.

Ukraine, Russia And Global Security In Focus

Among the major issues discussed were continued support for Ukraine, fresh sanctions on Russia and measures aimed at increasing pressure on Russian oil exports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended parts of the summit and welcomed what he described as strong unity among participating nations. Leaders also discussed broader concerns including economic resilience, critical mineral supply chains and global energy markets.

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Series Of Joint Statements Issued

The summit concluded with several joint statements covering international development partnerships, migrant smuggling, public health cooperation and the fight against cancer, one of France's stated priorities for this year's summit.

While major policy announcements dominated the agenda, it was Trump's off-the-cuff "I am the boss" quip that provided one of the most memorable and widely shared moments from the gathering.