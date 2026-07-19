Hyderabad Woman Alleges Abuse, Unpaid Labour After Being Lured To Oman For Housemaid Job

A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she was subjected to abuse, forced to work long hours and denied wages after travelling to Oman for a housemaid's job allegedly secured through false promises by a local recruitment agent.

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Shabnam Begum claimed she travelled to Muscat on March 26 after being assured employment as a domestic worker. However, instead of the promised job, she alleged she was made to work for 12 to 15 hours a day in multiple houses without receiving any salary for more than three months.

In a self-recorded video sent to Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, Begum alleged that she was made to work "day and night", was denied access to a mobile phone for nearly one-and-a-half months, and was subjected to physical abuse. She further claimed she was not provided adequate food and accommodation during her stay.

Unable to endure the alleged mistreatment, Begum said she escaped from her employer's residence and reached the Indian Embassy in Muscat. However, she claimed her passport had been taken away by the recruitment agents, preventing her from returning to India. In the video, she appealed for help and sought immediate intervention for her safe return.

Sharing her appeal on social media, Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that the woman had been promised a monthly salary of 200 Omani riyals (approximately Rs 50,000) before leaving India. He urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Muscat to ensure her safety and facilitate her repatriation to Hyderabad. He also demanded strict action against the recruitment agent for allegedly sending her abroad under false assurances.

Responding to the appeal, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it had taken cognisance of the matter and that the case was being pursued at the appropriate levels.