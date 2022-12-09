Human Rights Day 2022: Significance, theme and everything about the day | FPJ

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR consists of a preamble and 30 articles that set out a broad range of fundamental human rights and freedoms to which all of us, everywhere around the world, are entitled. It guarantees our rights without distinction of nationality, place of residence, gender, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, or any other status.

The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Available in more than 500 languages, it is the most translated document in the world.

Theme for Human Rights Day 2022:

The theme for Human Rights Day 2022 is dignity, freedom, and justice for all and the call to action is #StandUp4HumanRights. The 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be celebrated on 10 December 2023.

In the decades since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, human rights have become more recognised and more guaranteed across the globe. It has since served as the foundation for an expanding system of human rights protection that today focuses also on vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and migrants.

The Declaration of Human Rights was agreed upon by 48 member states when it was first created. The year-long campaign seeks to shift the needle of understanding and action towards greater knowledge of the universality of the UDHR and the activism associated with it.

People deserve to be treated fairly, with dignity, and respect. Every person deserves a set of rights by which they can live their life as they choose, and without being oppressed, suppressed or owned by someone else.

Despite the efforts to protect human rights, the hostility toward human rights and those who defend them continues to rise. As a result, this year’s Human Rights Day advocates for everyone to stand up for their rights including civil, economic, political and cultural rights. The day also acknowledges the advocates and defenders of human rights around the world.

With inputs from un.org

