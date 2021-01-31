How to apply for UAE citizenship under amended rules? Here is all you need to know

He further said that the UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category. "The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," he added.

According to reports, it wasn't immediately clear if the citizenship also would grant rights to the UAE's cradle-to-grave social programmes for its nationals.

Who is eligible for UAE's citizenship?

Investors, doctors, scientists or researchers, creative talents like authors, inventors, and their families are eligible to be nominated for citizenship by the UAE cabinet, local emiri or rulers’ courts, and executive councils of the seven emirates.

According to a statement on UAE state news agency WAM, the conditions that must be met to secure citizenship are:

Investors are required to own a property in the UAE.

They must obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.

Doctors and specialists must be specialised in a unique scientific discipline or any other scientific principles that are highly required in the UAE, the applicant must have acknowledged scientific contributions, studies and research of scientific value and a practical experience of not less than 10 years, in addition to obtaining membership in a reputable organisation in his field of specialisation.

Scientists are required to be an active researcher in a university or research centre or in the private sector, with a practical experience of not less than 10 years in the same field. They also should have contributions in the scientific field such as winning a prestigious scientific award, or securing substantial funding for their research during the past ten years, it is also mandatory to obtain a recommendation letter from recognised scientific institutions in the UAE.

Inventors who are willing to acquire Emirati citizenship are required to obtain one or more patents that are approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.

Individuals with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in the culture and art fields and winners of one or more international award. A recommendation letter from related government entities is mandatory as well.

How to apply for UAE citizenship under amended rules?

One can apply for UAE nationality through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.