India-UAE pact on science cooperation gets Cabinet nod

New Delhi: Both India and the UAE will soon start exchanging experience and research focused on climatic information services and tropical cyclone forecasting to avoid damage to public infrastructure due to tsunami activity in the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday gave its approval to a memorandum of understanding on Scientific and Technical Cooperation between National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), UAE and India's Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Weather services make critical contributions in enhancing efficiency of weather dependent sectors of economy and in managing risk in weather-dependent economic sectors such as agriculture, transport, and water which underpin the economic growth in the region.

The MoU provides for sharing of knowledge, data and operational products for meteorological, seismological and oceanic services, such as radar, satellite, tide gauges, seismic and meteorological stations. Both the countries will exchange experience of their scientists, research scholars and specialists for the purpose of research, training, and consultation focused on climatic information services.