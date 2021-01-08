How did the pro-Trump mob waltz into US Capitol building?

New York: They smashed windows, they climbed walls, they took down the American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag they brought along, they sat in the Speaker's chair and left a quarter on her desk. After these scenes of violent protest played out at the US Capitol on January 6, a single question now hangs over it all: How did the pro-Trump mob simply waltz in?

In the two decades since the 9/11 attacks, the US Congress campus has been encircled by consecutive rings of security. Protests are routine in the US Capitol but January 6 was something else. At around noon, a crowd waving flags and wearing red baseball hats crashed into police barricades, ran up the steps to the heavy iron doors of the US Capitol and were soon marching inside the building and posing in their outlandish costumes.

Even for regulars at the US Congress, access has a certain process and somehow, Trump's mob did not seem to have much trouble gaining access. Washington DC knew that protests were coming but officials here were careful not to give the place an over-militarized look on a day when Congress was to vote to confirm the US election results.