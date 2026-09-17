 ‘How Can Anyone Be So Cruel?’ Dog Thrown Into River In Nepal Triggers Outrage - VIDEO
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HomeWorld‘How Can Anyone Be So Cruel?’ Dog Thrown Into River In Nepal Triggers Outrage - VIDEO

‘How Can Anyone Be So Cruel?’ Dog Thrown Into River In Nepal Triggers Outrage - VIDEO

The video was posted on Facebook by Bajhang resident Nabin Pandey at around 11:39 am on Wednesday. Speaking to local news portal TechPana, Pandey said the incident took place on September 2 at Pankot Bridge, located on the border of Wards 10 and 11 of Jayaprithvi Municipality in Bajhang.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 17, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
‘How Can Anyone Be So Cruel?’ Dog Thrown Into River In Nepal Triggers Outrage - VIDEO

A disturbing video purportedly showing a dog being thrown alive from a bridge into Nepal’s Seti River has triggered outrage on social media, with users demanding an investigation and efforts to trace the animal.

The video was posted on Facebook by Bajhang resident Nabin Pandey at around 11:39 am on Wednesday. Speaking to local news portal TechPana, Pandey said the incident took place on September 2 at Pankot Bridge, located on the border of Wards 10 and 11 of Jayaprithvi Municipality in Bajhang.

Pandey says he tried intervening

Pandey claimed a woman threw the dog into the river despite his attempt to stop her. He said the woman told him that the animal had bitten someone.

However, Pandey, who said he has studied veterinary medicine and has kept dogs since childhood, claimed the animal appeared calm and showed no signs of aggression. He said he was therefore not convinced by the explanation given by the woman.

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“I tried to stop the woman when she was about to throw the dog into the river, but she refused,” Pandey said.

According to him, the dog was swept away by the river and eventually disappeared from view. Its condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

Video triggers social media outrage

The video has since been widely shared, prompting strong reactions from animal rights activists and other social media users.

Animal rights activist Vidit Sharma, in a post on X, questioned how anyone could be “so cruel to a helpless soul” and urged authorities to identify the person involved and determine what happened to the dog.

Another user alleged, without providing evidence, that the woman may have abandoned the dog because it had grown old and required care.

Police launch investigation

Bajhang District Police said they have received information about the incident. Information Officer Dipak Bista said an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to identify and locate the person involved.

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