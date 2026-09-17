Stray Dogs, Fighting Bulls Take Over Streets As Residents Fear Attacks In MP’s Ashta | FP photo

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): The growing presence of stray dogs and cattle on city streets has become a major concern for residents, with frequent dog attacks and incidents involving fighting bulls being reported from several areas.

Locals claim that two to three dog-bite cases are reported at hospitals every day. Stray dogs often move in packs, particularly during the morning and evening, posing a risk to pedestrians, children and elderly people.

On Wednesday, media worker Sayyad Abrar Ali was reportedly surrounded by stray dogs while distributing newspapers near Manas Bhawan and was bitten by one of them.

Another media worker, Babu Sisodia, has reportedly suffered dog bites twice while delivering newspapers in different parts of the city.

Residents also cited recent incidents in Sai Colony, where a girl was surrounded by dogs and bitten, and near the Jain Temple in the Qila area, where a pack of 10 12 dogs allegedly attacked an elderly man. Similar complaints have emerged from Budhwara and other localities.

Stray bulls are another concern. Residents said fighting bulls have damaged vehicles and created a risk for pedestrians, and demanded a citywide drive.

Municipal Council President Hemkunwar Rai Singh Mewada and CMO Vinod Kumar Prajapati said drives to capture stray dogs and cattle were conducted periodically and assured of appropriate action in the matter.