Hours after EU approves Covid-19 passports, five million Britons book holidays to Europe

Brussels/London: The European Union has approved a vaccine passport system that will allow tourists to visit member nations without needing to test or quarantine, providing they have had their final dose of an EU-approved jab two weeks beforehand. The EU approved vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Hours after EU approved Covid passports, five million Britons booked holidays to Europe. British airline Ryanair is offering £5 flights to Greece, Italy, France and Spain.

EU holiday travel is permitted from low risk countries which have an infection rate of less than 100 cases per 100,000 people. The UK, with 44 cases per 100,000, and the US, with 35 per 100,000, fall into this category. However, there are still fears of people from amber or green list countries coming into contact with those from red list nations.