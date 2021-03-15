Europe gravitates towards Russia's Sputnik as Netherlands bans AstraZeneca

Brussels: With the Netherlands becoming the latest EU member to ban AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot concerns, Europe is gravitating towards Russia’s jab Sputnik.

Production agreements have been already signed with Italy, Spain, France and Germany. The factories will supply Sputnik V vaccines to Europe once approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency. The development came even as the World Health Organization and AstraZeneca insisted the Oxford vaccine is safe.

Europe is witnessing a Covid resurgence: Italy went into lockdown on Monday, Paris is facing tighter measures as cases overwhelm hospitals, and German ICU doctors warn that an 'immediate' return to lockdown is necessary.