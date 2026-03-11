Horrifying! Video Shows Bus Engulfed In Flames In Switzerland’s Kerzers, 6 Killed; Police Investigate Arson Angle

X

At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a bus caught fire in a town in western Switzerland on Tuesday evening, according to local police authorities. A video of the tragic incident has now gone viral on social media. The now viral video shows bus rapidly engulfed in flames at dusk on a urban street, with bystanders fleeing and emergency lights visible.

Videos shared by local media showed the bus completely ablaze as thick smoke billowed into the sky. A resident in the area said they saw a dense column of smoke rising from the scene shortly after the fire began.

Incident Occurred In Kerzers Town

According to report published in the BBC, the fire broke out at around in the town of Kerzers, located in the canton of Fribourg, roughly 20 kilometres from the Swiss capital, Bern. Emergency services rushed to the scene after the bus was engulfed in flames in the town centre.

Authorities confirmed that at least three people who sustained injuries were taken to hospital for treatment. Reports also indicated that one of the rescue personnel responding to the incident was injured during the operation.

Cause Of Fire Under Investigation

Officials have not yet established what triggered the fire. Police said investigators are examining all possible causes, including the possibility that the blaze may have been deliberately started.

Unverified reports and videos posted online mentions that a person might have poured gasoline on themselves before the fire erupted. However, authorities said they could not immediately confirm these claims.

Bus Had Travelled From Nearby Municipality

Preliminary information indicates that the bus had been travelling from the municipality of Düdingen, which lies about 17 kilometres south of Kerzers, before the incident occurred.

Emergency responders, including firefighters and medical teams, remained at the site as authorities began their investigation into the deadly fire.