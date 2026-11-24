At least six people were killed and 10 others injured after a suspected cooking gas explosion ripped through a food eatery in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday morning, November 24. The blast occurred around 8 am local time on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in the city's Dong Da district, partially collapsing the building and damaging nearby properties.

Camera footage of the incident has emerged, capturing the suspected explosion at the eatery. The blast scattered debris across the area, shattered windows of nearby buildings and left several people trapped beneath the rubble.

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The explosion occurred at a single-storey food establishment, reported to be a hotpot restaurant, located behind the E4 apartment block in Dong Da Ward. The premises, reportedly situated around 168–170 Nguyen Van Tuyet Street, had recently undergone renovation.

Preliminary assessments by authorities suggest that the explosion involved bottled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) near a cooking stove as the eatery was preparing to open.

The impact partially brought down the structure and damaged surrounding homes and storefronts, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Six Dead, 10 Injured In Hanoi Explosion

Hanoi's Department of Health confirmed that the incident left six people dead and 10 injured. The victims were taken to three hospitals across the city for treatment.

Of the injured, four were admitted to Saint Paul General Hospital, two to Dong Da General Hospital and four to Hanoi Medical University Hospital.

The injured suffered multiple trauma, fractures, head and facial injuries, and soft-tissue wounds. Preliminary identifications of those killed included the eatery owner's wife and a passerby.

Rescue Operations Underway, Investigation Ordered

Firefighters and rescue personnel rushed to the scene following the explosion. More than 60 personnel, along with fire engines, detection equipment and hydraulic machinery, were deployed during search-and-rescue operations. Some reports also mentioned the use of sniffer dogs to locate people trapped beneath the debris.

Local officials, including Hanoi's chairman, visited the site as rescue efforts continued. The Vietnamese government has called for a thorough investigation to establish the exact cause of the explosion.

Authorities are examining the suspected cooking gas leak as the preliminary cause of the incident. The investigation remains underway.