After Ho Chi Minh, Indian Airlines Now Aim At Hanoi As Akasa & IndiGo To Commence Direct Flights From Mumbai; Aim To Tap Increasing Indian Tourists To Vietnam | AI

Indian airlines are now expanding their footprint in Vietnam with shifting their sights towards Hanoi after establishing a solid foothold in the country's commercial capital of Ho Chi Minh City. Akasa Air will commence direct flight operations from Mumbai to the Vietnamese capital this week whereas IndiGo will commence daily flights from October.

Vietnam Emerges As Tourist Hub

Vietnam has turned out to be a significant travel destination for Indian tourists due to its affordability and vibrant Asia culture. According to the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the number of passengers travelling between Indian and Vietnam grew to 11.06 lakh in 2025, with a significant chunk of 4.09 lakh in the last quarter alone.

Following Ho Chi Minh, Indian airlines are now expanding their operations into Vietnam to its capital city, which is known for its centuries-old architecture, vibrant street-food culture and rich history. Until now, only VietJet and Vietnam Airlines provided direct flights between India's economic capital and northern Vietnam's primary gateway. However, Akasa Air and IndiGo are now in the pipeline to break this monopoly.

Akasa Air Launches First

In April, Akasa Air had announced direct flights between both the cities from September 4, becoming the first Indian carrier to connect both the cities. The youngest Indian airline will operate four weekly services on the route. The battle intensified on Wednesday as IndiGo announced daily non-stop flights between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport from October 25. The service adds to IndiGo’s existing direct flights to Hanoi from New Delhi and Kolkata.

Indian Carriers Challenge Vietnam Airlines

While Akasa Air will operate the flights on every Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, IndiGo will give daily connectivity to people wanting to travel between both the cities. While Vietnamese carriers VietJet Air and Vietnam Airlines initially dominated the India-Vietnam expansion, Indian players are rapidly closing the gap. IndiGo's announcement comes just two days before rival Akasa Air makes its debut on the Mumbai–Hanoi route. According to aviation experts, the move follows a clear pattern of Indian airlines aiming to capture the surging leisure and diplomatic traffic bound for Vietnamese capital after initial demand was proven on the southern business hub.

Hanoi has witnessed a meteoric rise in interest from Indian travellers, driven by a growing appetite for short-haul international getaways that offer a blend of rich heritage and affordability. By securing the first-mover advantage among Indian carriers, Akasa Air is tapping into a market currently underserved by direct domestic capacity. However, IndiGo found the market gap and announced a daily service between both cities, giving a strong fight to its competitor.

Hanoi Attracts Indian Tourists

While Ho Chi Minh City served as the natural entry point for Indian commerce and trade links, Hanoi represents a lucrative dual market. Beyond its status as an administrative hub, Hanoi serves as the primary jumping-off point for popular northern tourist destinations like Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.

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