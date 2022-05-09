Hong Kong's outgoing leader Carrie Lam says China patriots firmly in charge

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said Chinese patriots are now firmly in charge of the city following the election of its new leader, who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing from start to finish.

Lam’s comments came a day after a carefully vetted election committee voted overwhelmingly to approve John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

The crackdown led to the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping National Security Law and the reorganization of the regional legislature. Political opponents were subsequently jailed, dissenting voices silenced and the organized opposition quashed.

Appearing with Lee, Lam said such changes were necessary to restore order and stability in the Asian financial hub.

“I want to thank the central government again for taking resolute measures when Hong Kong faced unprecedented challenges,” said Lam, who is stepping away after a single five-year term as leader.

“It formulated the National Security Law, which helped Hong Kong transform from chaos to order, and also improved Hong Kong’s electoral system so that we can achieve long-term peace and stability,” Lam said.

Lee won more than 99% of the vote cast by the 1,500 members of the election committee.

While China cited the need to restore order as the motivation for political change in Hong Kong, the demand that only patriots — defined as those loyal to the ruling Communist Party — could hold office was a central theme.

The establishment of the political system of “patriots running Hong Kong” is vital for Hong Kong’s future, Lam said.

Lee will replace Lam on July 1 and take over a city that has in the past five years been through the tumultuous days of the 2019 pro-democracy protests, the ensuing crackdown and the recent coronavirus outbreak that overwhelmed Hong Kong’s health care system and prompted Beijing to send in medics and build temporary quarantine facilities.

The handover of power will incorporate the formation of a new government, continuation of epidemic control measures and preparations for the 25th anniversary celebration of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule.

Known for his pro-Beijing hardline views, Lee is not exactly well-liked, having garnered only 34.8 points out of 100 in a recent popularity survey.

But this matters little in Hong Kong where the public does not get to directly elect their leader - instead, Mr Lee has essentially been handpicked by Beijing.

The 64-year-old has been chosen by an election committee staffed mostly by Beijing loyalists, who voted in what was basically a rubber-stamp election.

Unlike his predecessors, who either had ties with the business community or experience in the civil service, Lee's background is in law enforcement.

Lee joined the Hong Kong police force in 1977 at the age of 20. His early career focused on tackling criminal activity.

When he was promoted to Secretary of Security under Carrie Lam's administration, he played a pivotal role in pushing for the ill-fated extradition bill in 2019, which sparked the city's worst political and social turmoil in decades.

The protests, which began peacefully, at times descended into violent clashes between the police and some demonstrators.

The police, under Lee's watch as security chief, was criticised for their heavy use of water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and occasionally live ammunition in running battles with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the European Union has condemned the appointment of Lee as the Chinese territory’s new chief executive.

Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, said the selection process that led to John Lee being elected is yet “another step in the dismantling of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle”.

The EU “calls on Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to abide by their national and international commitments, notably the ultimate aim of electing the chief executive and members of the legislative council by universal suffrage,” Borrell said in a statement shortly after the confirmation of Lee’s appointment on Sunday.

Lee will take office on 1 July, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China from Britain.

When China took back Hong Kong from the British in 1997, it committed to what it called “one country, two systems”, a framework under which the territory would be able to maintain its way of life and freedoms for at least 50 years.

Beijing and Lee insist the formula is still intact. Critics, including many western powers, say it has been shredded.

