Hong Kong: Model Abby Choi's in-laws, ex-husband charged after skull found in soup pot

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong police have filed murder charges against model and influencer Abby Choi's former father-in-law and brother-in-law after her body parts were found in a refrigerator and a skull believed to be hers in a soup pot at a rural house.

As per an AP report, Hong Kong police has also taken into custody Abby Choi's ex-husband and charged him with murder. The family members have been placed in custody without bail.

Joint murder charge

The husband appeared in court on Monday along with the three family members on charges on joint murder. Choi's former father-in-law and his eldest son were charged with murder, while her former mother-in-law is charged with count of perverting the course of justice.

The 28-yr-old model had financial disputes with her ex-husband and his family as "some people" in the family were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars.

With over 1,00,000 followers on Instagram, Choi shared her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows. She had recently attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Her last post was a week ago, wherein she featured in a photoshoot with L'Officiel Monaco, a fashion publication.

Her dismembered body and documents were recovered by the police on Friday. The body parts stored in a refrigerator in the home in the village of Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong closer to the border with mainland China.

At a news briefing, an authority had said a young woman's skull believed to be Choi's was found in one of the cooking pots authorities seized, along with human ribs, hair, and tissue. Forensic pathologists found a small number of human bones in a second pot, the official had added.

"There's a hole on the right side rear on the skull, so the pathologist believes that that should be the fatal attack on the victim," he said.

Choi was believed to have been attacked in a car and was unconscious when she arrived at the house. Police were still trying to find out the exact time of death. Her hands and torso were still missing.

On Sunday, police also arrested another woman believed to have been in an affair with the ex-husband's father for allegedly assisting the other suspects.

Chung said the woman had rented the house together with the father, as well as another place to hide the ex-husband.

(With PTI inputs)