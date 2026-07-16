'His Mother Is Shattered': Family Of Indian Teen Romanch Mahajan Urges NYC To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages After Fatal Central Park Tragedy; Emotional Video Goes Viral

The grieving family of 18-year-old Indian tourist Romanch Mahajan, who died while trying to save his mother after a horse-drawn carriage accident in New York City's Central Park, made an emotional appeal to lawmakers to end the city's historic horse carriage industry during a City Council hearing on Wednesday.

Romanch, who was on his first trip to New York with his family, lost his life on June 17, 2026, after a horse reportedly bolted unexpectedly, throwing passengers from the carriage. According to reports, the teenager attempted to save his mother during the incident but died in the tragic accident.

At the hearing, held to discuss the proposed legislation known as 'Romanch's Law,' the teenager's aunt and uncle testified in person, while his parents joined virtually from India.

Breaking down in tears, Romanch's aunt urged lawmakers to ensure no other family suffers a similar tragedy. "Please remember his name. Romanch Mahajan. Remember the life he lived and the love he gave to everyone around him. He didn't make it. Make sure he's the last person to die from this industry," she said before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

She also described the devastating impact of the loss on the family. "His mother is shattered. She doesn't want to speak anything. She's numb, devastated after losing her 18-year-old son. It's painful for everybody in the house. The house is empty now. There's no sound of him. His room is dark. Nobody can enter that room anymore," she said.

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The proposed legislation aims to phase out New York City's horse-drawn carriage industry by ending the renewal of the current two-year carriage licences. Supporters of the bill argue that it is necessary to improve public safety after eight serious carriage-related incidents over the past two years, including Romanch's fatal accident. If passed, the legislation would effectively bring an end to an industry that has operated in New York City for more than 150 years.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has expressed support for the intent of the legislation but has also raised concerns about the livelihoods of workers employed in the horse-drawn carriage industry.