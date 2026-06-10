 Disturbing Video Shows Carriage Horse Collapsing And Dying In New York’s Central Park
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Disturbing Video Shows Carriage Horse Collapsing And Dying In New York’s Central Park

A 16-year-old carriage horse named Deniz collapsed and died during a ride in New York’s Central Park on June 9, according to the New York Post. The horse reportedly fell near 72nd Street and Central Park West and died about 10 minutes later. Eyewitnesses said the animal struggled on the ground as bystanders watched in shock

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Disturbing Video Shows Carriage Horse Collapsing And Dying In New York’s Central Park
FPJ |

New York: A disturbing incident has come to light from New York's Central Park. A carriage horse tragically collapsed and died in Central Park, leaving bystanders traumatised as they witnessed the animal's final moments.

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 9) evening at 72nd Street near Central Park West during a ride operated by carriage driver Nurettin Kirbiyik. The 16-year-old horse, Deniz, suddenly collapsed and died around 10 minutes later.

The carriage horse was struggling and thrashing on the ground with its tongue hanging out below Strawberry Fields around 7:30 p.m., the New York Post reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Video clips of the incident circulating on social media show the brown-and-white horse lying motionless across the pavement.

The animal's death comes less than 24 hours before council members are scheduled to gather on the steps of City Hall in support of Ryder's Law, which aims to phase out the city's horse-drawn carriages.

The legislation has been named in memory of a carriage horse, Ryder, who also died in 2022 under similar circumstances.

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Reportedly, PETA has demanded that the City Council immediately pass Ryder's Law to ensure the safety of the horses. "City Council, what more do you need? Central Park goers are crying and hugging after seeing this traumatizing death for all involved," the animal rights organisation said.

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