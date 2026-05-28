Shocking Scenes! Horse Violently Kicks Out Woman In Parade Ring At Redcar Racecourse; Video Goes Viral

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A serious incident occurred at Redcar Racecourse after a stable staff member was injured when a horse kicked out in the parade ring area, leaving her requiring hospital treatment.

According to reports, the injured worker has been identified as Chloe Briody, a travelling head girl for trainer Richard Fahey. The incident took place shortly before a race when the horse suddenly lashed out, striking her with its hind legs and sending her to the ground.

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Eyewitness accounts and racecourse footage suggest the moment happened quickly and unexpectedly as the horse was being led in the parade ring. Medical staff at the course immediately rushed to assist her, and she was later taken to hospital for further checks.

Fortunately, despite the frightening nature of the incident, Briody did not suffer life-threatening injuries. She was reported to have been left with bruising and precautionary concerns, but is expected to recover fully after observation and treatment in hospital.

The incident has once again highlighted the inherent risks faced by stable staff, jockeys, and handlers working closely with thoroughbred horses in high-pressure environments. While such accidents are rare, racing authorities continue to stress strict safety protocols in parade rings and stabling areas.