'His Legacy & Positive Impact On Society Will Be Cherished,' Says Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli As He Condoles Demise Of Veteran Indian Industrialist Ratan Tata

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (L) & Sir Ratan Tata (R) | File Pic

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed sadness over the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. Oli said that Ratan Tata's legacy and positive impact on society will be cherished.

He stated that Ratan Tata's leadership in business and philanthropy touched a vast number of lives, reaching far beyond India.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Tweet Of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

In a post on X, Oli stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata, a true titan of industry. His visionary leadership in business as well as philanthropy touched a vast number of lives, reaching far beyond India. His legacy and the positive impact on society will be cherished."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

About The Last Rites

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the Maharashtra CMO said.

About The Funeral Of Sir Ratan Tata

The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be available for the public on Thursday from 10:30 am at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai to pay their last respects. As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

Who Was Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.