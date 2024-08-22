Hindu Prayers Held At Democratic National Convention 2024

Priest Rakesh Bhatt holding prayers at the Democratic National Convention 2024 | X

Hindu prayers were held at the Democratic National Convention 2024 on Wednesday (August 21) as the proceedings for the day kicked-off in Chicago. The day's schedule had speeches by Democratic Party bigwigs like former US president Bill Clinton, former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz. Television personality Oprah Winfrey was due to speak as well.

Chants of 'Om Shanti Shanti' were heard across the hall as priest Rakesh Bhatt uttered Vedic prayers to seek blessing for a united America.

"Even if we have differences, when it comes to the nation, we have to be united," said the priest who hold prayers at Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland.

"We should be in unison. Let our minds think together. Let our hearts beat as one. All for the betterment of society. May this make us powerful so we can unite and make our nation proud," he said.

He urged everyone to ingrain the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World is but a one family).

"We are one universal family. Truth is our foundation and always prevails. Lead us from unreal to real, from darkness to the light, and from death to immortality. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," said the priest.

Bill Clinton endorses Kamala Harris

Former US president Bill Clinton came forth to endorse Kamala Harris for the Oval Office at DNC 2024. He urged American to vote for 'president of joy'.

"From a man who once had the honour to be called in this convention, a man from Hope, we need Kamala Harris - the president of joy - to lead us...So, I'll be doing my part. You do yours," said Clinton.

The former president said that he wanted America to be "more inclusive, more future-focused."

"Just think what a burden it's been on us to get up day after day after day after day, buried in meaningless hot rhetoric when there are so many opportunities out there, so many problems that need to be solved -- I want that. And that's the America Kamala Harris will lead," he said.