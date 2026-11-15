'Hindu-Americans Must Be Able To Worship In Peace And Safety': Zohran Mamdani At Queens Temple | VIDEO

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for ensuring the safety of Hindu-Americans at places of worship, referring to an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois that was foiled last month. Speaking at the Om Shakti temple in Queens, Mamdani said that protecting religious communities and allowing them to worship without fear was a collective responsibility.

“I know I am standing here not that long since an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois. We have the responsibility to ensure Hindu-Americans can worship in peace and safety,” Mamdani said while addressing a gathering at the temple.

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A video of his remarks, shared by US-based journalist Shashank Mattoo on social media platform X, shows the mayor addressing devotees at the temple. Mamdani, who was seen wearing a grey suit and later sporting a red tilak on his forehead, spoke about the importance of ensuring that Hindu-Americans can practise their faith without fear.

His remarks come against the backdrop of an attempted shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11, when a 19-year-old man allegedly arrived at the place of worship with a rifle and attempted to carry out an attack.

What Happened At Hindu Temple In Illinois?

The attempted shooting took place on October 11, during the Navaratri celebrations at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora, one of the prominent Hindu places of worship in the Chicago metropolitan area.

According to prosecutors, 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, Illinois, had allegedly planned a mass shooting targeting Indian people. He reportedly arrived at the temple in a vehicle carrying an AR-style rifle and attempted to open fire, but the weapon jammed.

Paporakis allegedly left the premises after the firearm malfunctioned. He subsequently contacted a co-worker at the Taco Bell outlet in Arlington Heights, where he worked, and told him that his weapon had jammed. He also allegedly indicated that he intended to repair it and return to carry out the attack.

The co-worker alerted the authorities, prompting police to investigate the threat. Paporakis was arrested near his residence in Palatine on the same day. No one was injured in the incident.

White Supremacist Manifesto, Weapons Recovered From Suspect's Home

During a search of Paporakis' residence, investigators reportedly recovered an AR-style rifle, loaded magazines, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, body armour and tactical equipment. Authorities also found material containing Nazi imagery and an eight-page manifesto expressing white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

According to prosecutors, the document contained hateful references to non-white communities, particularly people of Indian descent, and described plans for mass violence.

Investigators alleged that Paporakis had been planning a mass shooting for nearly two years and had focused on the Hindu temple for approximately two months before the incident.

The case raised concerns among Hindu-American community members and religious leaders over targeted hatred and threats against places of worship.

Suspect Indicted, Faces Terrorist Threat And Weapons Charges

In the latest legal development, a Cook County grand jury indicted Paporakis on November 9 on charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon.

He remains in custody at Cook County Jail, with his arraignment scheduled for November 19. If convicted, he faces a potential prison sentence of six to 30 years, according to prosecutors.

The incident also prompted calls for a federal hate crime investigation. Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was worshipping at the temple with his family when the alleged attack took place, led 105 lawmakers in urging the FBI to investigate the incident as a potential federal hate crime.

The lawmakers also sought answers on how authorities were addressing online threats targeting Indian-Americans, Hindu-Americans and other South Asian communities.

Mamdani's Outreach To Hindu Community

Mamdani's remarks at the Om Shakti temple come amid his recent engagement with Hindu religious and cultural celebrations in New York.

In October, he joined Hindu New Yorkers in Queens to celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain and Vijayadashami. He also participated in cultural festivities, including garba and aarti.

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In a social media post following the celebrations, Mamdani said it was an honour to come together in faith and community, particularly after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois.

He also called on people to unite against hatred and care for one another, ending his message with “Jai Mata Ki.”

His latest remarks have once again brought attention to concerns over the safety of Hindu places of worship in the United States and the need to protect religious communities from targeted violence.