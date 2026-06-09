'He's Trying To Cut His Head Off': Horrifying Video Shows Attacker Allegedly Trying To Behead Man In North Belfast As Bystanders Race To Save Him

A graphic video circulating widely on social media has captured a shocking knife attack in North Belfast, where a man allegedly attempted to inflict fatal injuries on another individual during a violent late-night assault.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Monday, June 8, on Kinnaird Avenue in North Belfast. The disturbing video, filmed by bystanders, shows the attacker on top of the victim, repeatedly stabbing and slashing at his head, neck and upper body with what witnesses described as a Stanley knife.

Bystanders Rush In As Victim Suffers Serious Injuries

The video records frantic screams from onlookers, with several people heard shouting, "Get him off!" and "He's trying to cut his head off!" as they urged emergency responders to arrive quickly.

TW: Graphic Content | Viewer Discretion Advised. The video is too graphic to post here, but it can be viewed at the link.

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In a dramatic intervention, three members of the public rushed forward and physically pulled the attacker away from the victim before police arrived. According to witnesses, one of the rescuers was armed with a hurl and helped restrain the suspect.

Police Confirm Arrest, Victim Hospitalised

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that officers responded to a stabbing incident and arrested one man at the scene. The suspect remains in police custody.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities, and the injured man is reported to be receiving care.

Investigation Underway Amid Online Speculation

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

While social media users have circulated claims regarding the attacker's nationality, immigration status and the victim's identity, officials have not released details about those involved, nor have they confirmed a motive. Authorities have urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information while inquiries continue.

Local Leaders Express Concern

Reacting to the incident, DUP Councillor Jordan Doran said he was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the violence, describing it as "completely unacceptable" and noting that it had caused significant fear among local residents.

Doran added that the public would expect a swift and thorough investigation by the PSNI into the circumstances of the attack.

Meanwhile, Rupert Lowe MP posted a video statement condemning a horrific attack in Belfast where a man was repeatedly slashed in the head and neck in what witnesses described as an attempted beheading, with bystanders intervening to stop the assailant.

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As investigators continue their work, authorities have appealed for witnesses and anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward.