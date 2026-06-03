'I Can't Breathe': Bodycam Footage Shows British Police Arresting Dying UK Student Henry Nowak Stabbed By Indian

X

Disturbing bodycam footage showing British police handcuffing a dying student who had reportedly been stabbed with a ceremonial Sikh knife by an Indian-origin Sikh man in December 2025 has surfaced.

The Sikh man reportedly lied to police at the scene, claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack. The viral clip shows 18-year-old Henry Nowak repeatedly telling police, "I can't breathe", as he lies mortally wounded on a pavement on a residential street in the southern England coastal city of Southampton.

The clip also shows officers dismissing Nowak when he said that he had been stabbed.

“I don’t think you have, mate," an officer can be heard replying. His killer, identified as 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa, falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him, with police taking his side when they arrived, according to an NDTV report.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage has been released by the police, with the permission of the deceased's family, after his attacker was sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years in prison in the UK earlier this week. Digwa later told the court that he carried the knife as part of his Sikh faith.

The clip shows Digwa standing a few steps away as police arrested bleeding Nowak and dismissed his pleas for mercy.

Earlier in the week, a UK court determined that Digwa had lied about being the victim of racism.

The parents of the victim described the treatment of their son as “inhumane” and “degrading,” questioning why he was restrained while critically injured.

Nowak, a first-year student at the University of Southampton, had been out with friends when the incident took place.

Reacting to the bodycam footage, UK PM Keir Starmer said, "Henry Nowak was kind, thoughtful and much-loved. His life was stolen from him, leaving his family and loved ones devastated. The bodycam footage is harrowing. It’s absolutely right that the IOPC is looking at this. There are serious questions for the police to answer."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage triggered massive protests and clashes with police in Southampton, the city where Henry Nowak was killed.