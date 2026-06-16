 'He's Got Such A Nice Way About Him., My People Are Mean': Trump Praises Emirati Journalist, Takes Swipe At US Media | VIDEO
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HomeWorld'He's Got Such A Nice Way About Him., My People Are Mean': Trump Praises Emirati Journalist, Takes Swipe At US Media | VIDEO

'He's Got Such A Nice Way About Him., My People Are Mean': Trump Praises Emirati Journalist, Takes Swipe At US Media | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump shared a light-hearted moment with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the G7 Summit in France. Spotting an Emirati journalist, Trump joked, “He’s got such a nice way about him. My people, they are so mean,” drawing laughter. The exchange quickly gained attention online after the video surfaced.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
'He's Got Such A Nice Way About Him., My People Are Mean': Trump Praises Emirati Journalist, Takes Swipe At US Media | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump sparked laughter during a bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France after making a humorous remark about journalists.

A video from the meeting captured Trump pointing to an Emirati journalist in the room and commenting on his demeanor.

'My People Are So Mean'

Referring to the reporter, Trump asked the UAE leader, "Is he from your country? He's got such a nice way about him."

He then jokingly contrasted the journalist with members of the American press, adding, "My people, they are so mean."

The comment drew smiles and laughter from Mohamed bin Zayed and others present at the meeting.

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Informal Exchange Amid Diplomatic Talks

The light-hearted moment came during discussions between the two leaders on key regional developments, including security issues in the Middle East and the recently announced US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Trump's remark briefly shifted the focus from diplomacy to humor, creating a relaxed atmosphere during the bilateral engagement.

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