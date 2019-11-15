Herd of high hogs: Wild boars bust a drug ring in Italy after eating Rs 15 Lakhs worth of cocaine

Italian Wild boars found and ate a hidden stash of cocaine worth 15 lakhs in a forest in Tuscany. The drug dealers angry with Wild Boars were soon arrested by the police.

In a Valdichiana valley forest in the Tuscan countryside near Arezzo, where Wild boars are in plenty apparently managed to find and break the air and water-tight seal of teh drug package before consuming it according to The Telegraph.

The cocaine loving Wild boars helped the police to close-in their one-and-a-half-year search for the drug cartel. The police were on the look-out for the drug ring since an alleged drug dealer of Albanian descent was murdered by an Italian.

The effects of cocaine on the Wild boars is still unknown.

Though the animals are plenty in numbers in Italy, they aren’t people’s favourite. Many Italians including farmers recently demanded a systematic culling of Wild boars because of their large population.