A man accused of stealing a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses from an eyewear store in Ontario, Canada, allegedly ended up recording his own face while attempting to pull off the theft. In an ironic twist, the smart glasses' built-in camera reportedly captured footage of the suspect trying them on, adjusting them and looking around the store, providing police with a potential identification clue.

South Simcoe Police are now seeking the public's help to identify the man after releasing images and video of the alleged incident on social media on November 27, 2026.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 7:30 pm on November 11 at an eyewear store in Cookstown, in the Town of Innisfil, north of Toronto.

Man Allegedly Swaps Genuine Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Counterfeit Pair

According to the police investigation, the suspect entered the store and asked staff to let him try on a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

While wearing the genuine glasses, he allegedly carried out a distraction-style theft by swapping them with a counterfeit pair he had brought along. He reportedly returned the fake glasses to the staff before leaving the store with the original pair.

However, the alleged theft took an unexpected turn when the man apparently activated the glasses' recording function while trying them on.

Smart Glasses Accidentally Record Suspect's Face

The glasses' built-in camera reportedly recorded the man as he tried them on, looked into a mirror and adjusted the frames on his face.

The footage was subsequently uploaded to a device inside the store that had previously been paired with the smart glasses. When staff discovered that the genuine pair had been switched with a counterfeit one, they checked the paired device and came across the recording.

The footage reportedly provided a clear view of the suspect's face, effectively capturing the person allegedly responsible for the theft.

Police described the unusual development by saying the suspect had "helpfully documented" the incident, an ironic twist in a case where the technology allegedly used to steal the glasses ended up recording the suspected thief.

Police Release Footage, Seek Public's Help To Identify Suspect

South Simcoe Police released images and video of the suspect on November 27, appealing to members of the public who might recognise him to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311, quoting occurrence number PW26000297.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the unidentified man have not been tested in court.

The incident has also drawn attention to the recording capabilities of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which feature an integrated camera designed to capture photographs and videos from the wearer's perspective. In this case, the technology appears to have worked against the alleged thief, turning an attempted shoplifting into a recording that could help investigators identify him.