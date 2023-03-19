 Heatwave leaves millions of fish dead in Australia
Heatwave leaves millions of fish dead in Australia

The shocking incident has alarmed authorities about the climate crisis and its repercussions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Twitter: BBC

Millions of fish were found floating lifeless near the shore of the Darling River in New South Wales, Australia. The incident shocked and alarmed people about the climate crisis being faced by the region.

While media reports suggest that the unlikely would have taken place due to hot weather or the heatwave, the government claims the reason behind the deaths to be related to low oxygen levels in the water (hypoxia).

The spokesman for State government fisheries, Cameron Lay, told news outlet ABC (Australia) that it was "confronting" to see the river choked by dead fish. He was quoted in reports as saying, "We are seeing tens of kilometres where there is fish really as far as the eye can see, so it's quite a confronting scene."

WATCH:

Menindee, a rural town in the far west of New South Wales state reported the shocking happening earlier this month. The region which has a population of around 500 residents according to census figures is not witnessing this for the first time. In 2019, a similar incident had left locals concerned.

