 ‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Captured
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Captured

‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Captured

Hours after Donald Trump said Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned Maduro’s legitimacy, calling his rule illegal and linking him to narco-terrorism. The US Attorney General said the couple face charges in New York. Viral images show US soldiers detaining Maduro, reportedly in a Delta Force operation on social media.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Left: Nicolas Maduro Right: Marco Rubio | X

Hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio questioned Maduro’s legitimacy. Rubio described his rule as illegal and linked him to narco-terrorism.

"Maduro is not the President of Venezuela and his regime is not the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organisation which has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States," the post on X read.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal charges after an indictment in New York. In a post on X, Bondi said that the couple will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

Read Also
Venezuela: Multiple Explosions Reported In Caracas, Nicolas Maduro Govt Accuss US Of Attacking...
article-image

A picture of Maduro being captured by US soldiers is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, US soldiers could be seen holding the Venezuelan President. Meanwhile, a military chopper could also be seen. The exact location where Maduro and his wife were taken by US soldiers is not known.

FPJ Shorts
First Magh Mela After Prayagraj Mahakumbh Begins With Massive Devotee Turnout As Over 25 Lakh Take Holy Dip On Paush Purnima
First Magh Mela After Prayagraj Mahakumbh Begins With Massive Devotee Turnout As Over 25 Lakh Take Holy Dip On Paush Purnima
This Mumbai Eatery Has Been Serving Iconic Food Even Before India Got Its Independence
This Mumbai Eatery Has Been Serving Iconic Food Even Before India Got Its Independence
Doctors Urge Review Of Rabies Shots After Counterfeit Vaccine Alert
Doctors Urge Review Of Rabies Shots After Counterfeit Vaccine Alert
Police And Doctors Celebrate Maharashtra Police Raising Day With Friendly Cricket Match To Promote Harmony In Palghar District
Police And Doctors Celebrate Maharashtra Police Raising Day With Friendly Cricket Match To Promote Harmony In Palghar District

The mission to capture Maduro and his wife was reportedly carried out by Delta Force, the US military’s top special mission unit.

Maduro came to power in 2013 after the death of Hugo Chavez. He faced years of criticism from the United States and several other countries over disputed elections, human rights allegations and claims of corruption. His government has consistently rejected the allegations, calling them politically motivated and an attack on Venezuela’s sovereignty.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s...

‘Head Of Narco-Terror Organisation’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio After Venezuela’s...

'He Does Not Want To F**k Around With The United States': Trump’s Old Remark About Venezuelan Prez...

'He Does Not Want To F**k Around With The United States': Trump’s Old Remark About Venezuelan Prez...

What Is Delta Force? All About Secretive US Military Unit That Captured Venezuelan Prez Nicolas...

What Is Delta Force? All About Secretive US Military Unit That Captured Venezuelan Prez Nicolas...

Chinese Mother Kills Daughter While Performing 'Exorcism' On Her; Arrested

Chinese Mother Kills Daughter While Performing 'Exorcism' On Her; Arrested

Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers

Caracas Airstrikes: Viral Pic Shows Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Being Captured By US Soldiers