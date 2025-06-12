 Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts For 25th Time Since December; Lava Reaches Over 330 Feet (Video)
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts For 25th Time Since December; Lava Reaches Over 330 Feet (Video)

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts For 25th Time Since December; Lava Reaches Over 330 Feet (Video)

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts For 25th Time Since December; Lava Reaches Over 330 Feet | X @Anewz_tv

Hilo (Hawaii): One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, began spewing lava from the north vent on Wednesday, the latest event in an ongoing eruption that began almost six months ago.

Lava fountains reached heights of more than 330 feet (100 metres) and feeding multiple lava streams. Scientists with the US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the fountains were likely to go higher.

The latest event was preceded by gas-pistoning, in which gas accumulates at a lava column's top within a vent, on Tuesday.

The observatory said this process causes the lava surface to rise or piston. "Eventually, gas escapes as splatter or lava is erupted, and lava drains back into the vent," the observatory wrote on its Facebook page.

article-image

These were occurring up to 10 times an hour, but increased in intensity until a small, sustained dome fountain began to feed flows to the crater floor a day later.

It is the 25th eruptive episode since the volcano on the southeastern part of the island began erupting December 23. It has been pausing and resuming since.

Most of the eruptive episodes have spewed lava for about a day or less, with pauses between them generally lasting a few days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

