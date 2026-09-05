'Hare Krishna' Chants Echo In Israel! Hundreds Of Mostly Jewish Devotees Celebrate Janmashtami With Music, Dance And 108-Dish Feast | Watch | X / PTI

Moshav Aviel: Chants of “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” reverberated through northern Israel's Moshav Aviel, as hundreds of Krishna devotees, most of them Jews, gathered from across the country to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

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Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The cultural centre at the pastoral moshav (agriculture-based collective community) in Israel, located close to a township home to a small group of devotees of Lord Krishna, popularly known here as "Hare Krishnas", came alive on Friday, with the hall decked in Krishna and Indian motifs.

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The ‘Hare Krishnas’ religiously practice the tenets of the sect they learnt during their visits to Vrindavan and Mayapur in India.

For them, Gaura Purnima and Janmashtami are the most important festivals, which they celebrate every year, attracting the attention of several other Indian enthusiasts in Israel.

"I have been attending Janmashtami celebrations every year for more than two decades. This group has helped deepen my interest in Indian culture,” said Tamar, a resident of a nearby town.

The devotees also staged a play, Elohim Plus (God plus), celebrating the central messages from Krishna and Radha’s life, also emphasising their ‘togetherness’ that brings the ‘plus’ in Godliness.

The drama, accompanied by soothing music, was preceded by devotees singing and dancing to the beats of tabla and dholak as harmonium, jhaal and flute played for hours.

The event concluded with the serving of Krishna Prasadam to the guests, a sumptuous feast of 108 vegetarian dishes, a number that has come to be identified as pious by the faithful.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)