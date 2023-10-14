Hamas Accidentally Shared Video Of Doll Claiming To Be Child Killed In Israel Attack, Assert Netizens

Hamas Accidentally Shared Video Of Doll Claiming To Be Boy Killed In Israel Attack | Twitter

Tel Aviv: Many videos are circulating on social media since the conflict erupted between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The videos that are making rounds on social media are horrific and the internet users are divided with few supporting Israel and the others supporting Palestine. However, a video which is doing rounds on social media has been gaining mixed reactions from the netizens. Its is being said that the video was posted by the militant group Hamas to spread propaganda against Israel.

The video is said to be from the Gaza Strip

The video is said to be from the Gaza Strip where Israel is conducting bombings in retaliation of the attack by Hamas. It can be seemn in the video that a child is killed in Israeli bombings. However, the netizens are claiming that the dead body of the child that can be seen in the video is not real and it is a doll that is being used to spread propaganda and false infirmation to gain sympathy from other nations in the world.

It is being claimed that the video has been released by the Hamas militant group

It is being claimed that the video has been released by the Hamas militant group on the internet to defame Israel in the world. Israel has been attacking the Gaza Strip for the past seven days after Hamas attacked Israel and infiltrated into the borders and killed its civilians. The video shows that the hospital atuthorities are handing over a dead body of a child to his father. The dead body is seen wrapped in a shroud and the hospital staff is holding the dead body in his arms and giving it to the father of the child.

The dead body is not real but it is a doll wrapped in a shroud

The internet users are claiming that the dead body is not real but it is a doll wrapped in the white cloth. One of the users shared the video on social media and said that the Hamas militants uploaded the video but removed it after realising that the people came to know about the video being purported. The user said, "It's pretty amazing. The Palestinian propaganda machine is out of control. They shared a video of a doll that was supposedly hit by an IDF attack."

Netizens slam Hamas

Another user tweeted, "Hamas is desperate! They released a video showing a dead Palestinian baby... but wait for the catch. It's not a real baby; it's a doll; yes, you read that right, a baby doll!" One of the internet user said, "Many such fake videos are circulating to create a false narrative of Israel's barbanianism. But Israel is intended to do what it meant, not being affected by propaganda." The reality of the video could not be confirmed as yet.

