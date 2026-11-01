Halloween 2026: Pakistan's Celebrations Spark Social Media Debate; Netizens Call It 'Satanic Culture' | Instagram

Halloween, which has been celebrated around the world, was also observed in Pakistan on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Notable venues, retail shopping centres, and prestigious educational establishments in key cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad organised themed events. Prominent retail venues, such as Lahore's Emporium Mall, offered unique horror experiences, including "House of Horrors" and Victorian murder-house concepts, to appeal to city-dwelling youth and families. Clips featuring students from prominent universities, including the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Lahore, donning gruesome costumes rapidly became a topic of debate. Why? Because many believe that it conflicts with Islamic values. Let's understand it in detail.

Halloween Celebrations In Pakistan Draw Criticism

People across Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi and other cities, celebrated Halloween on Saturday, October 31, with spooky-themed dresses, haunted houses and Victorian murder-house concepts designed to appeal to city-dwelling youth and families. The celebrations were also seen in various institutions, including UET. Videos of the celebrations that surfaced on the internet became a hot topic of discussion, with many calling it 'Satanic culture' and claiming that it is prohibited in Islam.

Some social media users commented, "What the hell is getting promoted in Pakistan? Satanic!" Another user said, "None of them have the idea behind the concept of Halloween celebrations. Just following the trend to look cool. May Allah give hidayat to all of us." But is Halloween really a Satanic practice? Let's understand.

What Are The Origins Of Halloween And Why Is It Controversial?

Halloween is not inherently a Satanic celebration, although many conservatives and religious groups in Pakistan view it as having pagan origins and conflicting with Islamic values.

Halloween is believed to have originated from ancient Celtic traditions and pagan harvest festivals such as Samhain, during which people lit bonfires and wore costumes, believing these practices would ward off spirits.

Many Islamic scholars and community members in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority nations consider participation in Halloween celebrations haram (forbidden). They argue that its ancient customs involve superstition, occult imagery and the imitation of non-Muslim traditions.