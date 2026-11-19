Hakeem Jeffries Set To Become First Black US House Speaker After Democrats Back His Nomination Despite Progressive Opposition |

Washington DC: House Democrats have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the new Congress, putting him on course to become the first Black Speaker of the US House of Representatives when the chamber convenes in January.

Democrats voted to back Jeffries for the top leadership position roughly two weeks after their midterm election victory, despite opposition from a small group of newly elected lawmakers on the party's far-left who had demanded policy commitments in exchange for their support.

Only 11 Democrats voted against Jeffries in the secret ballot, according to a source familiar with the vote, effectively clearing the way for him to secure the speakership. A formal vote by the full House on January 3, the first day of the new Congress, remains the final step before he can assume the position. Even his detractors are expected to support his election, CNN reported.

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Speaking to reporters after securing the nomination, Jeffries said that Americans were seeking substantial changes and that Democrats were committed to addressing their expectations.

"People of this country are demanding big, dramatic and transformational change. The status quo is unacceptable. And we're committed to delivering in a meaningful way the type of change that the American people deserve," he said.

However, a group of seven newly elected progressive Democrats said they voted against Jeffries because they were seeking commitments on key policy priorities, including holding votes on Medicare for All and ending what they described as "the genocide in Gaza."

The statement was signed by Reps.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Frederick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan and Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez of Pennsylvania and New York, respectively.

Democratic Rep.-elect Don Leonard also told CNN that he voted against Jeffries' nomination, saying he wanted assurances that the incoming leadership would prioritise campaign finance reform and efforts to block US aid to Israel.

"We're looking for a strong commitment to end the Citizens United this Congress through a 28th Amendment, and we're looking, looking to call a vote on US aid to Israel. Until I get confirmation on those votes, he does not have my support. We've got until the first week of January; I'm still holding out hope," Leonard said as quoted by CNN as saying.

Responding to the opposition within the party, Jeffries said, "Our job is to fight MAGA extremism, not each other."

Ahead of the leadership vote, Jeffries received a strong endorsement from Representative Jim Clyburn, a longtime ally and one of the most senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Clyburn addressed the caucus as it formally nominated Jeffries, delivering a speech that two people present in the room described as powerful, according to CNN.

"Hakeem is interested in headways and not headlines," Clyburn said in his remarks.

Jeffries had been widely expected to secure the nomination, given the Democrats' sizeable majority in the upcoming Congress, which would make it difficult for a small group of lawmakers to influence the leadership election.

Nevertheless, the New York Democrat did not take the outcome for granted. Ahead of the vote, he held face-to-face discussions with incoming Democratic lawmakers who had not publicly committed to supporting him, most of whom were aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America.

He also met different factions within the party, including centrists, the New Democrat Coalition, the Blue Dog Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus. His team, however, kept the details of the private discussions closely guarded.

Earlier on Friday, Jeffries announced his support for major elements of a universal healthcare system, including lowering the eligibility age for Medicare, establishing a new programme guaranteeing universal coverage for children and expanding Medicare coverage to include hearing, dental and vision care.

Meanwhile, Jeffries' leadership team is expected to include Representative Katherine Clark as House majority leader, making her the first woman to hold the position, and Representative Pete Aguilar as whip, who would become the first Latino to occupy the chamber's third-highest leadership position.

Jeffries' appointment comes after Democrats registered gains in the midterm elections, with the party projected to take control of both chambers of Congress.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)