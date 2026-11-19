White House Faith Office Meets Hindu American Leaders To Discuss Anti-Hindu Hate, Temple Security & Greater Representation In US Policymaking | X / @MattooShashank

Washington DC: A delegation from the White House Faith Office met leaders of several national Hindu American organisations at Keshavam, the Hindu Community Centre and Mandir in Washington DC, to discuss issues concerning the community, including anti-Hindu hate, temple security, interfaith engagement and greater representation in federal policymaking.

Also Watch:

The delegation included Jennifer Korn, Deputy Assistant to the President and Faith Director, and Belsis Romero, Senior Advisor and Faith Liaison at the US Department of State.

Representatives from several prominent Hindu American organisations participated in the meeting, including Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA, Sewa International, BAPS, Hindu YUVA, ISKCON, Chinmaya Mission, Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) and Shrimad Rajchandra Mission (SRMD).

According to the details shared about the meeting, discussions centred on four key areas concerning the Hindu American community.

On community service, participants highlighted the contributions of Hindu American organisations through disaster relief efforts, meditation and wellness programmes, and initiatives such as the Sewa Diwali food drive.

The meeting also addressed concerns over anti-Hindu hate, with participants discussing the rise of anti-Hindu rhetoric on social media and concerns regarding Hinduphobic incidents across the United States.

Temple safety and interfaith engagement formed another key part of the discussions. Participants explored ways to improve security at Hindu mandirs and strengthen interfaith dialogue to promote greater trust and understanding among communities.

The delegation and Hindu American representatives also discussed policy engagement, particularly opportunities to increase Hindu American representation and ensure that the community's perspectives are taken into account during federal policy discussions.

The meeting provided a platform for Hindu American leaders to highlight their community's contributions, raise concerns and explore avenues to strengthen engagement with the White House and federal agencies.

The interaction comes as Hindu American organisations continue to engage with public institutions on issues concerning community participation, religious freedom, safety and representation.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)