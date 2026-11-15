Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar Shifted To ISI-Run Safe Houses Amid Fears Of Indian Strikes: Report | File Pics

Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has reportedly moved two of India's most-wanted terrorists, Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, to heavily guarded locations amid growing security concerns. According to intelligence sources cited by NDTV, both men were relocated to new hideouts over the past week amid fears of possible Indian strikes and attacks by 'unknown gunmen'.

Saeed, the founder and chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly been moved from Lahore's Johar Town to the Garrison Ground area in Rawalpindi, close to the Pakistan Army headquarters. Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has allegedly been shifted to an ISI-controlled safe house in Nawabshah, located in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Operation Sindoor Raises Security Concerns For Terror Leaders

Intelligence sources suggest that the relocation was prompted by apprehensions following Operation Sindoor, which destroyed key terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The agency is reportedly concerned about the possibility of fresh Indian military action, besides the threat posed by 'unknown gunmen' who have killed several anti-India terrorists on Pakistani soil in recent months.

Security around Saeed has reportedly been intensified, with his movements severely restricted. He has also stopped meeting Lashkar members personally and is now said to be communicating with them exclusively through audio messages.

Pakistan has maintained that Saeed is serving a prison sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with terror-financing cases. However, Indian intelligence agencies have reportedly dismissed this claim, maintaining that he is staying in a secure location under the protection of Pakistani authorities.

Masood Azhar Keeps Away From Direct Contact With Jaish Members

Jaish-e-Mohammed has also reportedly been struggling to recover from the damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor. The group's headquarters, Markaz in Bahawalpur, sustained extensive damage during the operation, dealing a significant setback to its operations.

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Azhar, meanwhile, has allegedly limited his interactions with the organisation's members. He is reportedly maintaining contact only with a select group of individuals, including some senior commanders.

Both Saeed and Azhar have been designated global terrorists by the United Nations. Saeed is wanted in India for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and several other terrorist strikes, while Azhar is accused of masterminding the Pulwama, Pathankot and Parliament attacks.

According to the intelligence inputs cited by NDTV, neither terrorist is currently believed to be in prison. Instead, both are reportedly under the protection of Pakistan's intelligence establishment.