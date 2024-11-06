'Had A Great Conversation With My Friend': PM Modi Dials President-Elect Donald Trump After Historic Win At US Elections

File image of PM Modi with US President-elect Donald Trump at the 2019 Howdy Modi event in Houstan, US | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled up US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday (November 6) and congratulated him on his "spectacular victory" in the US elections.

"Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," Prime Minister Modi said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump won the US presidential polls and this will be his second term in office. According to the latest projections from Fox News, Trump has won 277 electoral votes, comfortably above the 270 threshold needed to win the presidency.

This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892, reported ANI.