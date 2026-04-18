Gunman Opens Fire In Kyiv, Killing 5 People; Police Shoot Him Dead – Video

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Kyiv: Five people were killed and several others were reportedly injured after a gunman opened fire in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Saturday. The attacker, who had taken hostages inside a supermarket, was shot dead by police, bringing an end to a deadly, hours-long stand-off, officials said on Saturday, as reported by News18.

The attack took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where the assailant first fired at people on the street before entering a nearby store. The attacker had reportedly opened fire on police officers during the stand-off.

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Visuals from the spot showed police units taking cover inside the mall complex that housed the supermarket as gunshots were heard. People in the vicinity were quickly led to safety as the situation unfolded.

Zelenskyy Expresses Condolences

"Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has just reported that the attacker in Kyiv who opened fire on civilians has been eliminated. All the circumstances are being established. At present, 5 people have been confirmed killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said on X.

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He also said shared that 10 people have been hospitalised with injuries and trauma and are receiving the necessary assistance adding that Four hostages have been rescued.

"We expect a swift investigation. Investigators of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine are working. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the National Police of Ukraine to make all verified information in this case available to the public," he added.