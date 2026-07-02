Gujarat Family Of 3 Dies In Ohio Motel Fire, Victims Trapped Inside Bathroom

Three members of a family from Gujarat's Kheda district were killed after a fire engulfed a motel in Wooster, Ohio, where they had been living and working, according to information shared with their relatives.

The victims were identified as Hiteshbhai Suthar, his wife, Hinaben, and their 20-year-old daughter, Ishani. The family, originally from Nadiad, had moved to the United States around two years ago and had been residing at the Econo Lodge motel, where Hiteshbhai was employed.

Family trapped in blaze

The fire broke out at around 1.30 am local time. Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames shooting through the motel's roof. Trapped inside their room, the family reportedly contacted the motel's front desk for help and were advised to stay inside the bathroom with the water running until rescue teams arrived.

However, despite multiple rescue attempts by firefighters, the family is believed to have died from suspected suffocation before they could be reached. A motel employee recalled hearing the family pleading for help over the phone before immediately calling emergency services.

Rescue efforts and investigation

Authorities confirmed that no other guests were killed or injured, although one firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze.