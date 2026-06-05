'Waiting For Its Owner': Malviya Nagar Fire's Deceased Victim Vivek Agarwal's Mercedes Sedan Seen Outside Burnt Hotel; 8 Family Members Killed Including Him

A devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area claimed 21 lives on Wednesday morning, leaving behind heartbreaking stories of loss. Among the victims were eight members of the same family who had travelled to the national capital to visit an elderly relative undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victims were staying at the Flourish Hotel in Hauz Rani when the blaze broke out in the early hours. The family had come to Delhi to meet Radheshyam Agarwal, who has been receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Saket for several days.

Eight relatives killed in the blaze

Those who lost their lives included 47-year-old chartered accountant Vivek Agarwal, his wife Tarjani Agarwal, daughters Jivisha and Variya, his mother Premlata Agarwal, maternal uncle Ashok Goyal, maternal aunt Kamala Goyal, and another relative, Jhumri Lal Goyal.

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The family had booked two rooms at the hotel. However, when the fire spread through the building, all eight became trapped and were unable to escape. Jivisha, the youngest among the victims, had travelled from Bengaluru to spend time with her grandfather.

The tragedy has left Radheshyam Agarwal as the sole surviving member of the immediate family.

Burned beyond recognition

The intensity of the blaze was so severe that relatives struggled to identify the victims. Family members rushed to Delhi after receiving distressing calls but were confronted with a devastating scene.

One relative said, "Looking at the pictures, we can't identify them. They're all badly burned."

Authorities have reportedly initiated identification procedures, including forensic examinations, due to the extent of the injuries sustained by several victims.

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Mercedes-Benz outside hotel reveals family's presence

In the aftermath of the fire, investigators noticed a luxury Mercedes-Benz parked outside the hotel. Initially believed to be abandoned, further inquiries revealed that the vehicle belonged to Vivek Agarwal and was registered in Noida in December 2014.

Sources indicated that the car had been parked at the location since the family checked into the hotel. The vehicle also suffered damage from the fire, with its taillights melting due to the extreme heat.

Police attempted to move the car using a crane on two occasions, but the effort failed because all four wheels were locked. The vehicle was later shifted to another location near the hotel.

Heartbreaking final conversation

Relatives remain in shock over the sudden loss. Speaking to PTI, Vivek Agarwal's relative Puneet Gupta recalled his final conversation with him during the emergency.

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"Brother, we may not survive," Vivek reportedly told him as the fire raged.

Puneet added, "I told them to wet a handkerchief and cover their faces, but that didn't help. They're gone now. We rushed there, but by then they were all dead."

Investigation underway

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and whether any safety lapses contributed to the high death toll. The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety compliance in hotels and commercial establishments across the capital.

As grieving relatives await answers, the loss of an entire family in a matter of hours has emerged as one of the most tragic aspects of the deadly Delhi hotel fire.