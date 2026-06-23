Guinness World Records Names Canberra Town Crier Joseph McGrail-Bateup World's Loudest Person At 122.4 Decibels | VIDEO

Joseph McGrail-Bateup set a Guinness World Record after shouting "now" at 122.4 decibels in Canberra | X

Canberra, June 24: Joseph McGrail-Bateup, an Australian professional air conditioner cleaner and honorary town crier, has been recognised as the world’s loudest person.

Guinness World Records last week acknowledged the 58-year-old Canberra resident recorded the loudest ever shout by an individual. He yelled “now” at 122.4 decibels.

That broke the previous record of 121.7 dB set by Northern Ireland schoolteacher Annalisa Flanagan in 1994. She had yelled an ear-piercing “quiet”.

Joseph McGrail-Bateup, an honorary town crier in Australia's Canberra, has been recognized as the world’s loudest person. Guinness World Records acknowledged the 58-year-old recorded the loudest ever shout by an individual. He yelled ‘now’ at 122.4 decibels. pic.twitter.com/NyQFWgDjrf — The Associated Press (@AP) June 23, 2026

A sound level of 122.4 decibels (dB) is phenomenally loud. It sits firmly in the “painful and dangerous” range of human hearing, where sounds over 120 dB risk immediate damage to eardrums and can only be sustained safely for a few seconds without protective gear. A 122.4 dB noise is comparable to a chainsaw running at full blast, an ambulance siren at close range or a jet aircraft taking off.

It’s the second time McGrail-Bateup has broken a world record. In 2019, he broke a speed record for an archer shooting 10 arrows. His time of 60.03 seconds shaved a fraction of a second off a record that had stood since 2015.

Nine months later, a seven-year-old boy shattered McGrail-Bateup’s record by 11.4 seconds.

From Town Crier To Record Holder

The record attempt was not something McGrail-Bateup could train for, he said Tuesday.

“There’s no way that you can actually practise for it. You have to just keep it for the day, especially with the world record attempt,” McGrail-Bateup said.

“It took me seven attempts just for one word, which was the word ‘now’, and my voice was shot for the next couple of days as well. It was husky. It was terrible. So no, you can’t really practise for it. But it’s a lot of fun when you’re doing it,” he added.

McGrail-Bateup considered himself the world’s loudest man rather than the loudest person, he said. There was no previous record for the loudest man.

“I’m pleased that she (Flanagan) gets to keep her record. So she’s still the loudest woman in the world and I’m the loudest male in the world,” McGrail-Bateup said.

McGrail-Bateup said he stumbled upon Flanagan’s record when searching Guinness World Records unsuccessfully for feats in the realm of town crying.

He became competitively loud when he was appointed the official town crier of the national capital, Canberra, in 2017. It’s an honorary and part-time role established by the local government which he considers “a bit of fun”.

His town crier name is Lord Joseph.

He makes announcements at community events, school fetes and car shows. With the job came membership of the Ancient and Honorable Guild of Australian Town Criers, a competitive professional organisation dedicated to preserving members’ historic and ceremonial roles.

He won a 2024 guild competition with the loudest “Oyez, Oyez, Oyez”, at 98 dB. That was a command for silence and attention before an Australian town crier makes a proclamation.

He experimented with several words for his world record attempt before settling on “now”.

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No Plans To Defend The Title

His shout was recorded on May 2 in a Canberra radio studio by a professional acoustic engineer and with witnesses present. The files were sent to Guinness World Records, which announced the record on Friday.

McGrail-Bateup wasn’t interested in attempting to regain the archery record or in keeping his shouting record.

“If someone beats me, that’s fantastic,” he said. “Records are meant to be broken.”

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